The Week’s Funniest GIFs 7-5-18
You’ve been patiently waiting since last week’s roundup, and the time is here yet again. Lucky for you, we do our best never to disappoint. That’d be like hanging Luke Skywalker a lightsaber, only to have him unenthusiastically chuck it over his shoulder two years later (yes, people are still pretty upset about that). But that’s not our style, so may the force…d Star Wars references be with you as you browse the latest batch.
1/12
Gymnastics And Stones...
I just can't stomach parallel bar accidents.
2/12
When Push Comes To Shove...
...she just can't seem to pick a pose.
3/12
Nothing But Net
Can you call a foul on the actual hoop?
4/12
Cat-A-Dolt
Not quite as sharp as the picture, is he?
5/12
Puppy Love
Now that's what you call a pug hug (if you're terrible at identifying dog breeds).
6/12
Bringing Down The (Bounce) House
Have we been saying it wrong? Is it, "what goes down must come up?"
7/12
Scaredy Horse
Guess we've been saying that one wrong, too.
8/12
Magic Slapst(r)ick
To answer your question, yes, that garbled mess of a caption was the best we could come up with.
9/12
Tough Crowd
We didn't realize it was such a literal expression.
10/12
Mushmouth: Origins
Probably why you never saw him on a skateboard.
11/12
Melonhead
Somebody want to get him some water?
12/12
Jumping Cat Flash
That's how I react when I see myself naked in the mirror, too.