Marilyn Manson’s Sex Toy Merch Is a Little Risqué, Even For Him

Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin (Getty)

Shock-rocker Marilyn Manson has always occupied a peculiar space in the music world. He’s been accused of mass murder, featured in the Bowling for Columbine documentary, and there was even an urban legend that he had his lower ribs removed so he could, you know, become more intimate with himself. We’ve all been there!

But his latest merch release is no myth. If you thought he had crossed the line before, just wait until you see the latest addition to his merch table. Announced right before Halloween was every Marilyn Manson fan’s dream collectible. Yeah, it’s a dildo. More specifically, it’s a dildo with his head on, well, the head.

Measuring an impressive 8-inch height and 1.5-inch width (girthy!), the rubber dong has his signature two-toned eyes and white face paint. The base is all black, following his gothic persuasion, and it even has a suction mount.

Be aware that the website says that the paint, while environmentally safe, may fade with “multiple uses.” It’s currently selling for $125, but Black Friday is just around the corner.

All this to say, none of his darkest attempts to entertain and amuse have hurt his ability to sell music. Manson has three platinum albums and one of the most distinctive personas in modern rock. The only thing left to conquer? Your girlfriend’s choice between a night alone and night with you. Talk about “tainted love.”