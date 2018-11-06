Somehow Post Malone’s Crocs Collaboration Already Sold Out

As you get older, your friends, even the cool ones, will do inherently bizarre things in the name of comfort. This includes wearing Crocs. Post Malone, the “White Iverson” rapper, is the hip-hop equivalent of this friend. He’s never been shy about his love and support of the shoe brand, which is why his collaboration on the Post Malone x Crocs Dimitri Clog should surprise no one.

u can tell a lot about a man by the jibbits on his crocs — Beerbongs & Bentleys (@PostMalone) June 6, 2018

In a press release, the multi-platinum recording artist said, “If you like something, go get it. I wear Crocs everywhere, from the bar to the stage, and I felt it was the perfect collaboration to get together with Crocs and give the fans what they’ve been asking for.”

The limited-edition shoe features the classic clog reimagined by the rapper with six Jibbitz™ charms, including re-creations of his “stay away” tattoo and his Posty Co™ logo. The shoe retailed for $59.99, but who knows how much their resale value will end up being.

The shoe, which debuted Nov. 1, sold out the same day. It confuses us as much as it does you. If you’re a Croc-loving Post Malone fan and need these yellow monstrosities, sign up for updates here.