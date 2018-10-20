This Week in Trailers: ‘La Llorona,’ ‘Escape Room’ and a Week of Horror

Welcome to our weekly recap of new movie trailers that debuted this week. Dive in for all the thrills, chills, laughs, remakes, and first looks below!

The Curse of La Llorona

New Line Cinema has released the official teaser trailer for producer James Wan’s next horror feature The Curse of La Llorona, which is based off a popular piece of Mexican folklore of the same name. It is scheduled to hit theaters on April 19, 2019.

A Dog’s Way Home

Meet the adorable dog Bella with the newly released official trailer for Sony Pictures’ A Dog’s Way Home, based on New York Times best-selling author W. Bruce Cameron’s novel of the same name. The film is scheduled to premiere on Jan. 11, 2019.

The Kid Who Would Be King

20th Century Fox has released the first official trailer for its forthcoming fantasy adventure film The Kid Who Would Be King, starring Louis Serkis, Sir Patrick Stewart, and Rebecca Ferguson. The trailer highlights how Serkis’ character Alex enlists the help of his schoolmates to defeat Ferguson’s evil Morgana. The Kid Who Would Be King is scheduled to hit theaters on March 1, 2019.

The Possession of Hannah Grace

Sony Pictures has released the official trailer for Screen Gems’ upcoming horror movie The Possession of Hannah Grace, starring Shay Mitchell (You, Pretty Little Liars) and Stana Katic (Castle, Absentia). The film will arrive in theaters on Nov. 30, 2018.

Escape Room

Sony Pictures has released the official Escape Room trailer and poster for the upcoming horror movie hitting theaters on Jan. 4, 2019.

Destroyer

Annapurna Pictures has released the first trailer for Destroyer, starring Nicole Kidman in a performance that earned rave reviews at the Toronto Film Festival. The film opens in theaters in New York and Los Angeles on Dec. 25, then expands nationwide in January.

It’s Funny ‘Cause It’s True: Best Movies to Watch if You Like Dark Humor

Miss Bala

Sony Pictures has released the official Miss Bala trailer, starring Golden Globe winner Gina Rodriguez (Jane the Virgin, Carmen Sandiego) and Matt Lauria (Kingdom, Shaft) in a remake of the 2011 film. The film will arrive in theaters on Feb. 1, 2019.

The Aftermath

Fox Searchlight has released the first trailer for the upcoming romantic war drama The Aftermath, starring Keira Knightley and Jason Clarke. The film will hit theaters on April 26, 2019.

Jonathan

Well Go USA Entertainment has released the official Jonathan trailer starring Ansel Elgort (Baby Driver), Suki Waterhouse (Assassination Nation, Detective Pikachu), and Patricia Clarkson (Sharp Objects) in the upcoming sci-fi thriller that opens in theaters on Nov. 16, 2018.

Find more content like this at