Watch | Insane Clown Posse’s Shaggy 2 Dope Tries to Dropkick Fred Durst

Photo: Andrea Friedrich (Getty Images)

Limp Bizkit and Insane Clown Posse (ICP) making headlines in 2018 can only mean one thing: pure comedy.

ICP member Shaggy 2 Dope rushed the stage while Limp Bizkit was performing at the Rock Allegiance Festival in Camden, New Jersey, on Saturday night and tried to land a dropkick on Fred Durst.

Shaggy 2 Dope should’ve worn bigger clown shoes because he barely grazed Durst, who didn’t seem to recognize his would-be assailant. “What a pussy, he couldn’t even pull it off,” said the unfazed “Nookie” vocalist.

According to a Reddit user DanyDoomzDay, this rap-rock beef goes back 20 years, when Durst reneged on a Family Values tour invite. Choosing sides in this ’90s battle is hard to do because both bands are the worst. Here’s another angle of the would-be attack.

