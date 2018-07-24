5 Things You Need To Know About Eddie Alvarez

Photo: Dave Reginek [Getty Images]

No matter what happens with Eddie Alvarez between now and the end of his career, he will go down as one of the most accomplished lightweights in mixed martial arts history.

The former Bellator MMA and Ultimate Fighting Championship titleholder will meet Dustin Poirier in the UFC on Fox 30 main event this Saturday at the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta. It serves as a rematch to their May 2017 encounter, which ended in a no-contest after Alvarez landed an accidental illegal knee in the second round. The 34-year-old Philadelphia native returned to the cage at UFC 218, where he knocked out former World Series of Fighting champion Justin Gaethje to improve to 29-5.

As Alvarez prepares for his second showdown with Poirier, here are five things you might not know about him:

1. His skills extend beyond striking

Alvarez’s success in mixed martial arts revolves largely around his boxing, as he has delivered more than half (16) of his 29 professional wins by knockout or technical knockout. However, he has other skills at his disposal. Alvarez was a two-time All-American wrestler at Northeast Catholic High School in Philadelphia, where he compiled more than 100 career victories.

2. Gold suits him

Alvarez remains the only fighter in history who has captured championships in Bellator and the UFC. He has also held titles in the Bodog Fight, Reality Fighting and Mixed Fighting Championships organizations.



3. He has been a model of consistency

Alvarez debuted as a 19-year-old on Dec. 14, 2003 and has never suffered back-to-back losses.

4. All of his losses have come to opponents with proven track records

Alvarez’s five career defeats have come to Nick Thompson, Shinya Aoki, Michael Chandler, Donald Cerrone and Conor McGregor. They own a cumulative record of 151-40-1.

5. His resume stacks up against any of his contemporaries

Alvarez has beaten former champions from the following promotions: Shooto (Aoki, Tatsuya Kawajiri, Joachim Hansen), Bellator (Chandler, Pat Curran), Strikeforce (Gilbert Melendez), the UFC (Anthony Pettis, Rafael dos Anjos), Deep (Katsunori Kikuno) and the World Series of Fighting (Gaethje).

