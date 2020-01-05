Living / Culture / Entertainment / Style
golden globes

Who and Wear: The Best Dressed Celebrities to Walk the Red Carpet at the 2020 Golden Globes

by Sabrina Cognata

For most of America, it’s the first weekend of 2020 and they’re spending it tucked away from the cold. Meanwhile, Hollywood’s biggest stars worked their stylists to death to saunter the red carpet of the 2020 Golden Globes Awards. It’s the first major televised awards show of the season and we tuned in to see who wears what and how well they wear it. Which is to say, we’re just perpetuating the nightmare of high school to tell you which of Hollywood’s biggest stars were poppin’ on the red carpet. All you have to do is keep reading to discover the best-dressed celebs at this year’s Golden Globes.

Photo: Kevork Djansezian/NBC (Getty Images)

Get it right: 11 New Emmy Categories We’d Like to See Added to the Show

Women do what: 2020 Golden Globe Nominations Revealed; Mostly Forget Female Filmmakers

Who do you think the best dressed at the Golden Globes this year? Let us know your pick(s) in the comments!