Living / Life Hacks
Black Friday

Honest Timeline: Your First Black Friday Shopping Experience

by Mandatory Editors

Black Friday is a rite of passage for consumers. It’s a time-honored tradition that cuts Thanksgiving short, makes shoppers crazy, and gets us in massive amounts of credit card debt that we won’t be able to pay off until well into the new year. Since the pull of capitalism is so strong, eventually you’ll cave and decide to partake in the holiday retail frenzy. (There are a lot of great deals, after all.) If you dare to venture out on Black Friday this year, steel yourself mentally beforehand with our honest timeline. Be strong, gift buyers. And don’t forget to get a little something for yourself. You’ve earned it.

Cover Photo: hoozone (Getty Images)

Whoops: We’re Spending a Ton of Money Drunk Shopping Online

Honest Timeline: Drinking Too Much Cold Brew Coffee

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.