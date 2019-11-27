Honest Timeline: Your First Black Friday Shopping Experience

10:30 AM: You get the worst cashier in the world.

You wait to check out for a full 30 minutes. You'd think the cashiers would be efficient on retail's biggest day, but the one you get clearly has too much tryptophan in her system. She's slow to ring you up, checks and rechecks your $100 bill to ensure it isn't fake, then takes a bathroom break halfway through the transaction. You can't handle this anymore. You decide to give up. It's either that, or steal the toy, and you're not going to prison. You leave the toy at the register and decide to head out to your car, where you'll order the toy online and have it delivered.