Olivia Arben Makes Your Heart Healthy On Instagram

Photo: Shandrew PR

Fashion model and ambassador Olivia Arben has been keeping pretty busy in the U.K. Along with numerous modeling shoots and appearances, Olivia is also an ambassador for The British Heart Foundation, raising awareness for heart health in the U.K. Olivia has an Instagram feed that gives you everything you’d want to find with a model. From fashion runways to behind the scenes of her travels around the world, there’s always something exciting to find with Olivia.

1/14

2/14

3/14

4/14



5/14

6/14

7/14

8/14



9/14

10/14

11/14

12/14



13/14

14/14

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.