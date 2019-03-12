Girls
Barbara Palvin Runways

Barbara Palvin’s Instagram Is Keeping The Runways Hot

by Tony Gautier
Photo: J. Lee / Contributor (Getty Images)

Strutting down that runway, Barbara Palvin keeps turning heads. The Victoria’s Secret model has kept a busy schedule since we last checked in on her. From traveling the world to growing her massive social media following, Barbara shows no signs of slowing down as the warmer months of 2019 start approaching. We’re excited to see what spring and summer hold for Barbara’s Instagram feed. All we can tell you is you’re going to want to be following along because it’ll be eye-catching.

Good times ahead: Amy Gumenick’s Instagram Feed Is Full Of Acting and Fun

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Barbara Palvin (@realbarbarapalvin) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Barbara Palvin (@realbarbarapalvin) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Barbara Palvin (@realbarbarapalvin) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Barbara Palvin (@realbarbarapalvin) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Barbara Palvin (@realbarbarapalvin) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Barbara Palvin (@realbarbarapalvin) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Barbara Palvin (@realbarbarapalvin) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Barbara Palvin (@realbarbarapalvin) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Barbara Palvin (@realbarbarapalvin) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Barbara Palvin (@realbarbarapalvin) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Barbara Palvin (@realbarbarapalvin) on

A master of the red carpet: Nadine Velazquez Gets Fashionable On Instagram

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.