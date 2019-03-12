Twitch Tuesday: KayPikeFashion Is A True Work Of Art
There are plenty of amazing cosplayers on social media, but KayPikeFashion takes things to a level that no one else does. Using only body paint, she brings comic characters to life as you’ve never seen before. Standing perfectly still, you would think you’re looking at a painting. Then the wind starts blowing, the hair starts moving, and this painting comes to life. Over on Twitch, she streams her body paint sessions so you can hang out and learn how it’s done as well. On Instagram is where everything is put on full display. Head to her Twitch and give her a follow and a sub, and then head over to Instagram to follow!
Watch Captain Marvel Bodypaint! New Paint many emotion wow from KayPikeFashion on www.twitch.tv
Watch 7/7 Red Skull Bodypaint! HUGS KISSES & HAIL HYDRA from KayPikeFashion on www.twitch.tv
Watch Shadow of War Talion / Celebrimbor Bodypaint Time lapse Sponsored by: WBGames Canada from KayPikeFashion on www.twitch.tv
