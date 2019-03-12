Twitch Tuesday: KayPikeFashion Is A True Work Of Art

There are plenty of amazing cosplayers on social media, but KayPikeFashion takes things to a level that no one else does. Using only body paint, she brings comic characters to life as you’ve never seen before. Standing perfectly still, you would think you’re looking at a painting. Then the wind starts blowing, the hair starts moving, and this painting comes to life. Over on Twitch, she streams her body paint sessions so you can hang out and learn how it’s done as well. On Instagram is where everything is put on full display. Head to her Twitch and give her a follow and a sub, and then head over to Instagram to follow!

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> Watch Captain Marvel Bodypaint! New Paint many emotion wow from KayPikeFashion on www.twitch.tv

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> Watch 7/7 Red Skull Bodypaint! HUGS KISSES & HAIL HYDRA from KayPikeFashion on www.twitch.tv

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> Watch Shadow of War Talion / Celebrimbor Bodypaint Time lapse Sponsored by: WBGames Canada from KayPikeFashion on www.twitch.tv

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Bodypainter (@kaypikefashion) on Feb 16, 2019 at 6:00pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Bodypainter (@kaypikefashion) on Jan 19, 2019 at 7:00pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Bodypainter (@kaypikefashion) on Feb 13, 2019 at 2:10pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Bodypainter (@kaypikefashion) on Jan 12, 2019 at 8:00pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Bodypainter (@kaypikefashion) on Jan 5, 2019 at 2:01pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Bodypainter (@kaypikefashion) on Nov 10, 2018 at 1:25pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Bodypainter (@kaypikefashion) on Nov 3, 2018 at 2:00pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Bodypainter (@kaypikefashion) on Sep 29, 2018 at 6:30pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Bodypainter (@kaypikefashion) on Oct 6, 2018 at 2:01pm PDT

