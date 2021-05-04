Mandatory Funniest TikToks of the Week 05-04-2021
If you’re like us, TikTok has now consumed your life. At first, it may seem boring and weird, but then you start liking and sharing, and that algorithm kicks in. Next thing you know you’ve lost 4 hours scrolling through the FYP and having a grand time. Some of the hottest trends, latest memes, and funniest moments are all happening over on TikTok so of course, we’ve compiled some of our favorites of the past week and put them in a nice neat list here for you to check out and enjoy.
@cartervailmusicFully grown man just tryna take naps. Featuring @kidsistrband ##SkipTheRinse ##nap ##sleepy♬ original sound – Carter Vail @cadillacjackkJackie talking about when she went to Warped Tour. ##fyp ##foryoupage ##comedy ##funny ##story ##storytime ##vans ##vanswarpedtour♬ original sound – CadillacJack @danawhissenBirthday party goalsi. ##comedian ##standup ##standupcomedy ##standupcomedian ##limpbizkit ##limpbizkitfan @freddurst♬ original sound – Dana Whissen @mattycardaropleI’M GOING TO RUN INTO A BUSH. ##fyp ##stunts ##strangerthings ##asoue ##viral♬ Island In The Sun – Weezer @itsjackbeanThis is the most relatable video I’ve made ##comedy♬ original sound – Jack Bean @chackneeTraumatizing ##universalstudiosorlando ##themepark ##fyp ##scary♬ original sound – Chance @celinaspookyboo♬ original sound – Celinaspookyboo @dustinpoynterAnyone else do this for the doorbell? ##introvert ##introverts ##introvertsbelike ##fyp♬ Monkeys Spinning Monkeys – Kevin MacLeod @bigtre1000##blowthisup ##danceydance ##fyppppppppppppppppppppppp ##staytunedkids ##fypppppppppp♬ BGC Drama Effect – whozmanzz
