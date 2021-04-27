Mandatory Funniest TikToks of the Week 04-27-2021
If you’re like us, TikTok has now consumed your life. At first, it may seem boring and weird, but then you start liking and sharing, and that algorithm kicks in. Next thing you know you’ve lost 4 hours scrolling through the FYP and having a grand time. Some of the hottest trends, latest memes, and funniest moments are all happening over on TikTok so of course, we’ve compiled some of our favorites of the past week and put them in a nice neat list here for you to check out and enjoy.
@the_mannii✨Note to Self: Close Tabs and Clear History♬ original sound – Pride Mbele @wolverneenpraying my wishes will come true♬ original sound – nina @bubbebabyThat’s the last time I take a request… ##lol ##joke ##fyp ##foryou ##DoritosDuetRoulette ##Destinationdepop ##audacity ##adhd ##whyaremen ##witchtok ##st0ner♬ On My Shit (Freestyle) – Snow Tha Product @lauricefCops vs Teachers. Learn from the educators ##meme ##teachers ##teachersbelike♬ Radio Shack – Vulfpeck @yimmmy_Answer to @theyesbroski It took a lot of work, but Spider-Man is going on Disney+ ##fyp ##foryoupage ##foryou ##funny ##featureme ##disney ##mickey ##memes♬ The Godfather – Movie Theme – Giampaolo Pasquile @desustarI can’t believe this was a core class to get my PHD in Thuganomics… ##steinermath ##wrestling ##prowrestling ##scottsteiner ##tna ##tnaimpact♬ Steiner Math 101 – Von @bossman_._Dancing is the best way to build your team! ##itwasntaphase ##DoritosDuetRoulette ##Destinationdepop ##ZitHappens ##WorthTheWait ##2018vs2021 ##fyp♬ original sound – BossMan @bigjon12021Time to get a pair of them bad boys. ##fyp ##dadsoftiktok ##tik_tok ##40yearsold♬ Lion King – Big-Reg @magnusthetherapydogWhat would your dog do? ##funnydog ##dogvacuum ##doglife ##dogcomedy♬ My Chick Bad – Album Version (Explicit) – Ludacris @justacuteboiIm the Joker Baby ##actingperformance ##joker ##memes ##fyp♬ original sound – Lowkey Gas
