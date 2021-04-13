Mandatory TikToks of the Week 04-13-2021
If you’re like us, TikTok has now consumed your life. At first, it may seem boring and weird, but then you start liking and sharing, and that algorithm kicks in. Next thing you know you’ve lost 4 hours scrolling through the FYP and having a grand time. Some of the hottest trends, latest memes, and funniest moments are all happening over on TikTok so of course, we’ve compiled some of our favorites of the past week and put them in a nice neat list here for you to check out and enjoy.
@richblackguyThe Vaccine.♬ original sound – Rich Black Guy @jayprehistoricpetsAlways be aware of what’s lurking glad @mattwrightau knows what he’s doing ##crocodile ##australia ##animals♬ Astronaut In The Ocean – Masked Wolf @alexzayneGimme a He|| Yeah! ##stonecold ##prowrestling ##wwe ##wwf♬ sonido original – maximo lenis @grandadfrankkWho can relate ##fyp ##foryou ##grandad ##slowcooker♬ adammcg sound – Yes @plasticactionI get a confused look when I tell people I do this##WhatIMeanWhenISay ##ToyPhotography ##photographer ##fyp ##foryou♬ All The Way Up – Fat Joe & Remy Ma @ysbchromohave y’all tried that new pretzel pizza ? ##fyp ##swag ##JustAddBriskZero ##AerieREAL ##GetCrocd♬ Lofi – Ponder @rich_tiktoc_step_dadYes I was afraid he would see me recording him. ##wolverine ##AerieREAL ##GetCrocd ##wawa ##jerseyshore ##thursday ##foryou♬ Astronaut In The Ocean – Masked Wolf @trevorwallaceFact or cap !!!♬ original sound – trevor wallace @creationsrossSneaking Sombreros Onto Peoples Heads♬ original sound – RossCreations @jbonestalloneWhen you and your boy just wanna BroRitto. ##fyp ##foryourpage ##foryoupage ##foryou ##funny ##comedy @ayojigglejiggle♬ original sound – Jesse Puchalski
