Mandatory TikToks of the Week 04-06-2021
If you’re like us, TikTok has now consumed your life. At first, it may seem boring and weird, but then you start liking and sharing, and that algorithm kicks in. Next thing you know you’ve lost 4 hours scrolling through the FYP and having a grand time. Some of the hottest trends, latest memes, and funniest moments are all happening over on TikTok so of course, we’ve compiled some of our favorites of the past week and put them in a nice neat list here for you to check out and enjoy.
@dysequilibriumWeird Al & Lin-Manuel Miranda simultaneously finding out they’re getting a star on the Walk of Fame #weirdal #weirdalyankovic #linmanuelmiranda♬ original sound – weird al yankovic clips @bigmikesfatadventures##harleydavidson ##bikesandbeards ##330 ##YasClean ##gofastdontdie ##amazon ##amazonfinds♬ original sound – Michael Romans @lunathenoodle♬ MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name) – Lil Nas X @danawhissenMy OCD intrusive thoughts. ##standup ##improv ##ocd ##ocdproblems ##intrusivethoughts ##pureocd ##obsessivecompulsivedisorder ##ocdcheck ##ocdrelief♬ original sound – Dana Whissen @marcus_addisonWell that didn’t go as planned @its.hey.babe ##dirtyjokes ##funny ##comedy ##laugh♬ original sound – Marcus Addison @abbyalexanWhen your husband tries to fix things he shouldn’t ##keepyourdayjob ##husbands♬ Oh No, Oh No, Oh No No No Song – Tiktok Remix – Tik tok @daveed_chet@nerf Your Tiktok Chief has arrived! ##nerfapplication Peep that sick homemade NERF shirt♬ original sound – Chet @barstoolsportsFake public proposals to absolutely own your wife (via: @kelly_kirb )♬ original sound – Barstool Sports @kaynicpat92Just admit it already ##fyp ##foryou ##nostalgia ##creed ##90sthrowback♬ Creed My Sacrifice – Dan Bedford345 @csapunchNursing home gon be lit (and how creepy is this filter)♬ original sound – Chrissy
