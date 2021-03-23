Mandatory TikToks of the Week 03-23-2021
If you’re like us, TikTok has now consumed your life. At first, it may seem boring and weird, but then you start liking and sharing, and that algorithm kicks in. Next thing you know you’ve lost 4 hours scrolling through the FYP and having a grand time. Some of the hottest trends, latest memes, and funniest moments are all happening over on TikTok so of course, we’ve compiled some of our favorites of the past week and put them in a nice neat list here for you to check out and enjoy.
@robyn_pugglemoreI laughed too much at this ##passive ##metalhead ##piercings ##tattoos ##haha ##adult ##cute ##pugglemore ##tiktok ##LiftYourDream ##fyp ##foryou ##foryoupage♬ original sound – The Prize Winning Squid @gullahgritstvUse this sound ##fyp ##foryou♬ original sound – tevin mitchell @jazzzy98It’s a passion ##foryoupage ##fyp ##luchalibre ##mexican ##comedy ##greenscreenvideo ##hispanic♬ original sound – Peyton Eberle @sachistorymuseumWe honestly did not think we would get this far. ##sachistorymuseum ##printingpress ##printing ##asmr ##oddlysatisfying ##learnontiktok ##edutok ##sacramento♬ original sound – Sacramento History Museum @teddygales##comedy ##comedian ##sketchcomedy ##science ##teachersoftiktok♬ original sound – Teddy Gales @happykelliOne more daft punk tribute! Edit: @newinflux ##daftpunk ##cartoon ##rotoscope ##vfx ##happykelli♬ One More Time (Radio Edit) – Daft Funk @showmelovejetedisney springs needs to up their water fountain game ##fyp ##disney ##shopping ##YesDayChallenge ##coldest @thecoldestwater♬ Send Me on My Way – Vibe Street @l0udm0uth666*ancient lamentation music plays*♬ original sound – L0ud @disabledcatdaddy##comedy ##potatosalad ##food ##evildead♬ original sound – Disabled Cat Daddy @terribletwins69Watch to the end ##biker ##muscles ##prankster ##prank ##watershots ##beard ##fyp ##foryoupage ##fpyシ ##viral♬ Oh No, Oh No, Oh No No No Song – Tiktok Remix – Tik tok
