Mandatory TikToks of the Week 03-09-2021
If you’re like us, TikTok has now consumed your life. At first, it may seem boring and weird, but then you start liking and sharing, and that algorithm kicks in. Next thing you know you’ve lost 4 hours scrolling through the FYP and having a grand time. Some of the hottest trends, latest memes, and funniest moments are all happening over on TikTok so of course, we’ve compiled some of our favorites of the past week and put them in a nice neat list here for you to check out and enjoy.
@them_fantasiesCracker Barrels be like ##crackerbarrel ##country ##countrymusic ##music ##funny ##fyp ##foryou ##viral♬ original sound – them_fantasies @leonardo.sunshinenice car bro. ##whatdoyoudo ##vroom ##beepbeep ##woah ##damnbro♬ original sound – Leonardo Sunshine @kevinjpettitGuys being dudes ##fyp ##drunk ##blink182 ##allthesmallthings ##bills ##billsmafia♬ original sound – kevinjpettit @amandanuksIt’s rough out in these parts ##cancelculture ##skinnyjeans ##genzvsmillenial ##dramaticskit ##thedrama♬ Intense Music(850540) – Pavel @kingkamaya##greenscreen chicky nuggiessss ##fyp ##mcdonalds ##chickennuggets ##puddleofmudd ##blurry ##chickynuggies♬ Blurry – Puddle Of Mudd @tyler.did.itBefore y’all get mad, it’s all jokes! (kinda) I love Bass Pro. Especially the hats! Just not some of it’s guests ##fyp ##foryou ##interracialcouple♬ original sound – Joe Floww @jessssthemess##stitch with @jessssthemess RENT FREE MERCH OUT NOW! Link in bio ##rentfree ##jessssthemess ##fyp♬ original sound – Jess Marciante @danawhissenA joke about dating. ##standupcomedy ##standupcomedian ##femalecomedian ##datinghack ##datingadviceforwomen ##datingadviceformen ##relationshipgoals♬ original sound – Dana Whissen @chadandjtSeeking skatepark protection from Tito Ortiz ##titoortiz ##ufc ##huntingtonbeach ##chadandjt♬ original sound – Chad and JT @craigersreganOld photos are a beautiful thing to have…♬ Everyday – Single – Carly Comando
