Mandatory TikToks of the Week 03-02-2021
If you’re like us, TikTok has now consumed your life. At first, it may seem boring and weird, but then you start liking and sharing, and that algorithm kicks in. Next thing you know you’ve lost 4 hours scrolling through the FYP and having a grand time. Some of the hottest trends, latest memes, and funniest moments are all happening over on TikTok so of course, we’ve compiled some of our favorites of the past week and put them in a nice neat list here for you to check out and enjoy.
@zetamakesthingsIf only the people who called me dumb could see me now, being dumb ##fyp ##fashion ##foryoupage ##glowup ##foryou ##weird♬ original sound – Zeta Jane @officialmauryshowName a better duo ##fyp ##maury ##mauryshow ##somethingyoulearned ##cameraman ##duo♬ original sound – The Maury Show @marlonwoods_You just have no idea how tiring these can be any ##introvert peeps here?? ##stayhome ##relatable ##fyp ##trend♬ original sound – Marlon Woods @chamberlin_kevinFinally something we can all agree on #turtleneckandblazer #boybandchallenge @yourpal_austin @timdhooper & @chattypilot #fyp #king♬ original sound – Austin Archer @bowenmi3##fyp ##guitartiktok♬ original sound – Michael Bowen @cowgirlsosathe human equivalent of a paper jam ##texas ##tedcruz ##officespace ##fyp♬ original sound – isabella sosa @maffderulo##collage avec @reginagglz ##pourtoi♬ son original – Maff derulo @oldtimehawkeyReply to @duncan_07 breakfast for supper! ##relax ##enjoy ##calm♬ Pieces (Solo Piano Version) – Danilo Stankovic @bm_arizonaEddie vedder makes pizza rolls @pearljam #fyp #wtf #grunge #eddievedder♬ original sound – Brendon @themoviebuffHow a VCR works. #technology #retro #fyp #foryou #foryoupage #vhs #movie #movies♬ original sound – user8946857819376
