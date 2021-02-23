Mandatory TikToks of the Week 02-23-2021
If you’re like us, TikTok has now consumed your life. At first, it may seem boring and weird, but then you start liking and sharing, and that algorithm kicks in. Next thing you know you’ve lost 4 hours scrolling through the FYP and having a grand time. Some of the hottest trends, latest memes, and funniest moments are all happening over on TikTok so of course, we’ve compiled some of our favorites of the past week and put them in a nice neat list here for you to check out and enjoy.
More Memes: Mandatory Memes of the Week
@housepartyfitbb##stitch with @christy1obatoo I don’t measure tho…##relatable ##colddays ##fyp ##tiktokfamous ##viral ##millenial ##followme ##perfectdrink ##adulting ##genx♬ bee – Burbank @perrycornwe11##beetlejuice ##batman ##michaelkeeton♬ Beetlejuice – 金票音 @yahyah324Once her child, always her child ##fyp ##foryoupage ##funnytiktok ##matrix ##anime ##mom ##moms♬ original sound – Connor @mikeylishA day in the life of a liberal. ##liberals ##adayinthelife ##democratsoftiktok ##bluewave ##comedy ##comedyvideo♬ She Share Story (for Vlog) – 山口夕依 @oogieboogiedcar people ##fyp ##foryou♬ original sound – boog @evanjacobsonnLike for pt 2 ##saxophone ##solo♬ original sound – evanjacobson @chunkmaster00Good Neibor’s ##fyp ##comedy ##bloodsport ##foryou ##foryoupage ##jcvd♬ original sound – Joseph Troiano @death2lacroixReply to @xgo_diex let the bodies hit the floor Rex Kwon Do style ##kiptok ##kip ##drowningpool ##hardcore ##fyp ##foryou♬ DrowningKip – TFERG @_giovannipaolo7##fyp ##xybzca ##snow ##foryoupage ##comedy ##bestfriendscheck ##viral♬ original sound – _giovannipaolo @liamslunchboxclearly the best way to eat a corn dog ##learnontiktok ##eatingfoodthewrongway ##eatingfoodswrong ##eatingfoodwrong ##corndog ##foodhacks ##foodhack ##hack♬ original sound – Liam Donafee
One last thing: Mandatory Funny GIFs of the Week
Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.
Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.