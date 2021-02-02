Mandatory TikToks of the Week 02-02-2021
If you’re like us, TikTok has now consumed your life. At first, it may seem boring and weird, but then you start liking and sharing, and that algorithm kicks in. Next thing you know you’ve lost 4 hours scrolling through the FYP and having a grand time. Some of the hottest trends, latest memes, and funniest moments are all happening over on TikTok so of course, we’ve compiled some of our favorites of the past week and put them in a nice neat list here for you to check out and enjoy.
@howieazyThe insomnia life ##fyp ##XGamesMode ##RoundofApplause ##howieazy ##slumber ##insomnia ##foryourpage ##viral original sound – Itz_Jayy @olyachickGIVE ME YOUR NUMBER!!!! ##boy##fit##muscular##sexyzone##prank##pickup##lol##funny##single##relationship original sound – OLYA CHICK @lalalandkindcafethe elderly man wanted to say something back but couldn’t speak | drive-by kindness ep. 9 ##drivebykindness ##spreadkindness ##bekind ##dallas ##fyp Put Your Records On – Ritt Momney @hoobastank##notaperfectperson ##fyp ##thereason ##bandnames ##badbandnames ##radbandnames ##hoobastank ##chumbawamba ##jamiroquai♬ The Reason – Hoobastank @onyxthefortuitousI AM ONLY HERE TO DELIVER TRUTH. ##fyp ##fypage ##funeral ##atmyfuneral ##foryou ##foryoupage ##seashanty♬ Anaconda (explicit) (Instrumental version originally performed by Nicki Minaj) – Various Artists @danielledenicolaMy friends: It’s real casual, don’t be extra.. Me: ##silhouettechallenge ##putyourheadonmyshoulder♬ Put Your Head On My Shoulder – Giulia Di Nicolantonio @trishmcbrownDon’t honk at me! ##notaperfectperson ##parkinglot ##icanwait original sound – Jody Y @therockHappy ##TeremanaTuesday, friends! Enjoy your Mana ##wee …..Wiii – @_tipnodrillNo really! ##biden ##foryou original sound – Tip No Drill @thatll.workRemember the name ##thatllwork ##trickshot ##disc ##wii ##fyp ##foryou @dudeperfect original sound – Michael Shields
