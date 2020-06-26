Mandatory Laughs: Today’s Funny Photos For 06-26-2020

1/26 91gxgvhiiwl-_ac_sy679_

2/26 1220866558 NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - 2020/06/17: Aunt Jemima products seen displayed on supermarket shelves. After decisions by Aunt Jemima and Uncle Bens to overhaul their imaging in the wake of renewed calls for racial equality, Conagra Brands announced Wednesday it has begun a complete brand and packaging review on Mrs. Butterworth's. The Mrs. Butterworth's brand, including its syrup packaging, is intended to evoke the images of a loving grandmother, Conagra Brands said in a statement Wednesday. We stand in solidarity with our Black and Brown communities and we can see that our packaging may be interpreted in a way that is wholly inconsistent with our values.. (Photo by Ron Adar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

3/26 1220866568 NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - 2020/06/17: Mrs. Butterworths products seen displayed on supermarket shelves. After decisions by Aunt Jemima and Uncle Bens to overhaul their imaging in the wake of renewed calls for racial equality, Conagra Brands announced Wednesday it has begun a complete brand and packaging review on Mrs. Butterworth's. The Mrs. Butterworth's brand, including its syrup packaging, is intended to evoke the images of a loving grandmother, Conagra Brands said in a statement Wednesday. We stand in solidarity with our Black and Brown communities and we can see that our packaging may be interpreted in a way that is wholly inconsistent with our values.. (Photo by Ron Adar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

4/26 1250298300 SAN ANSELMO, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 17: Boxes of Uncle Ben's rice are displayed on a shelf at a Safeway store on June 17, 2020 in San Anselmo, California. Quaker Oats announced that it will discontinue the 130-year-old Aunt Jemima brand and logo over concerns of the brand being based on a racial stereotype. Mars, the maker of Uncle Ben's rice is also considering a change in the rice brand. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

5/26 screen-shot-2020-06-19-at-10-29-50-pm

6/26 zfd52ahrrbc4tebpbuesm77ozq

7/26

8/26

9/26

10/26

11/26

12/26

13/26

14/26

15/26

16/26

17/26

18/26

19/26

20/26

21/26

22/26

23/26

24/26

25/26