Mercury Retrograde

12 Hilarious GIFs That Perfectly Describe People Who Blame Everything on Mercury in Retrograde

by Sabrina Cognata

There are a few certainties in life that are indisputable. Like how life is easier for good-looking people, CBD can fix anything, and people who bring up Mercury retrograde are annoying as hell. Seriously, these are oftentimes the same people who try to show you PETA videos at barbecues while setting their crystals to be powered up by the moon. These metaphysical morons live in a land of pseudoscience and must be stopped. Until that happens, here’s a heads-up on how to avoid these people by breaking them down via GIFs.

Photo: SolStock (Getty Images)

So, which of these characteristics do your annoyingly mystic friends exhibit? Let us know in the comments!

