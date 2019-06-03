Mandatory Monday Memes 6-3-2019

June is here and that means our summer bodies are looking exactly how we expected — like our winter bodies except with more sunscreen. Good for you if you sculpted your abs to look like a Greek god but we’re good eating pizza, drinking beer, and combing the internet for quality memes.

The Mandatory Monday Memes are back in action to kick off your week. Get your scroll on and remember to use at least SPF 100 out there.

1/16

2/16

3/16

4/16



5/16

6/16

7/16

8/16



9/16

10/16

11/16

12/16



13/16

14/16

15/16

16/16

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.