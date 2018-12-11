Playlist | The Best Hip-Hop Songs of 2018
For the first time ever, hip-hop outranked rock as the most consumed music genre in the U.S. according to a Nielsen report. Mandatory’s Best Hip-Hop Songs of 2018 shows the growth of the genre, which has been dominated by Drake, Lil’ Wayne, Travis Scott, and Post Malone.
A number of breakout artists went big-time (Tekashi69, Lil Peep, Juice Wrld, and the late XXXTentacion) while other familiar names (Cardi B, Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor) made the leap to the top of the charts.
