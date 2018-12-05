Today’s Mandatory Funny Photos 12-5-18
Let’s face it, any holiday season without funny photos is brutal and damn near impossible to get through. In fact, we’re not just doing this for you all. These endless laughs are just as much for us.
That’s why we’ve done it again, concocting a funny photos collection that will not only brighten your mood and heighten your awareness but might also get you laid off if you enjoy them too much. But they’re not just any old funny photos. They’re simply mandatory.
1/16
That ought to help you sleep on Christmas Eve.
2/16
Winner of the Best Pointless Family Christmas Card goes to...
3/16
Son of bitch.
4/16
Sure, make it rain trees when we have wild fires, why don't you?
5/16
Christmas is over before it even began.
6/16
Maybe don't go head first.
7/16
She's doing it again...
8/16
Standard living room attire adjusted to the season.
9/16
What is wrong with everyone?!
10/16
Airline accessorize.
11/16
Wondered why he was so interested in my spirit crystals. Parents, let's not teach our kids about yoga pants so soon.
12/16
Can't wait for another Disney reboot.
13/16
You got shot down, dude.
14/16
Withering Grandma v. Drunk Uncle Bill.
15/16
Oh, takes me back!
16/16
Forget bold and italic, where do I insert my phallic graphic?
