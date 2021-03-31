Want to Learn a Second Language? Check Out These 10 Options on Sale For an Extra 30% Off

Question: How does a movie show the audience that a character is smart, cultured and sophisticated? Answer: It has them speak a bunch of languages. Imagine how ridiculous it would be if James Bond couldn’t speak Russian or if Daenarys Targaryan couldn’t figure out Dothraki.

If you have ambitions to be like either of those people (or, conversely, you just want to connect with people from all over the world) then boy oh boy do we have a semi-annual sale for you: pick one of these online language learning subscriptions below, all of which are available at absurd discounts.

Earworms MBT Language Learning Bundle Vol. 1-3

Named after the psychological phenomenon wherein catchy melodies get stuck in your head, Earworms MBT Language Learning Bundle harness that same trick-of-the-brain to attach words and phrases from languages simply by singing them to you in irresistible hooks. After listening to a few of the same melodies over and over, you’ll subconsciously acquire an arsenal of verbs, nouns and connecting words that you can use for real conversations.

Normally $14.99, you can get the Earworms MBT Language Learning Bundle for $14.99 (62%). If you use the code DOWNLOADIT, that price is reduced a further 30% to just $10.49.

uTalk Language Education: Lifetime Subscription (140+ Languages)

30 million customers have used uTalk to learn entirely new languages (they have a selection of over 140) because of uTalk’s strategy of being as easy and convenient as possible. Not only does the app let you learn from recorded dialogue from actual native speakers, it even lets you slow that dialogue down to listen more carefully and get the pronunciation just right.

Normally $699, you can get it at $99.99 right now. If you use the code DOWNLOADIT, you can get an additional 30% off, bringing the cost down to just $69.99.

Mondly: Lifetime Subscription (All Languages)

Eschewing the old tradition of simply teaching dry vocabulary and rehearsed sentences, Mondly uses a combination of professional voice actors, cutting edge speech recognition technology, and a traditional positive reinforcement teaching technique to make learning a new language not only easy, but fun.

Normally $2,199, you can learn any language you want for $99.99. If you use the code DOWNLOADIT, you can get an additional 30% off, bringing that cost down to just $69.99.

Language Zen–Spanish Language Learning Program: Lifetime Subscription

Claiming to be two times more effective than Rosetta Stone, Language uses advanced AI to adapt to every user, meaning your lesson will be entirely distinct from anyone else’s. It may only teach one language (Spanish), but it can teach you an entire semester of college-level Spanish in just 25 hours.

Normally $500, this class has been reduced to $79, which is in turn just $55.30 after you use the coupon code DOWNLOADIT.

MosaLingua Language Learning Fluency Bundle: Lifetime Subscription

Designed to adapt to your schedule and needs, MosaLingua is all about picking up the language (one of 12) at your own paice, and satisfying your own needs. You can even customize the content based on your comfort level and what you might exactly be needing.

Normally $4,850, MosaLingua has been reduced to $97.99 during this sale, and can be purchased for just $55.30 with the coupon code DOWNLOADIT.

Beelinguapp Language Learning App: Lifetime Subscription

Beelinguapp goes all in on the idea that listening and reading combined is the best way to learn to speak and understand a language comfortably. The way it works is by showing you two texts, side by side, in two languages. Simultaneously, it plays the text in a unique “karaoke reading” fashion, allowing you to follow the audio in the text on both sides. You can learn 14 different languages this way.

Normally $39.99, Beelinguapp has been reduced to $39.99 during this sale, and can be purchased for just $27.99 with the coupon code DOWNLOADIT.

Babbel Language Learning: Lifetime Subscription (All Languages)

With 14 different languages to choose from, Babbel is one of the most sophisticated virtual language-learning programs out there. The lessons are only 10-15 minutes long, meaning they fit easily in your schedule, and focus on a wide range of useful real-life topics like travel, family and business. Plus, it uses speech recognition technology to make sure your pronunciation stays on point.

Normally $499, you can get a lifetime subscription to all these languages for just $299.

Speakly: Lifetime Subscription (All Languages)

Speakly bills itself as “the fastest way to learn a language” thanks to its combination of science and computational algorithms that aims to teach you the 4,000 most statistically relevant words of your target language, directly in order of importance. Choose one of eight languages and a skill level that ranges from beginner to advanced.

Normally $399, Speakly has been reduced to $69.99 for this sale, and can be purchased for just $27.99 with the code DOWNLOADIT.

Rosetta Stone: 1-Yr Subscription (Unlimited Languages)

Rosetta Stone’s reputation speaks for itself, but here are the specifics: you can choose from any of their over 24 languages over the 12 month subscription, switch between the languages for no fee, use the app across multiple devices, and customize your learning schedule with a “Your Plan,” a system that allows you to get the results you want on your terms.

Normally $179, a one-year subscription to Rosetta Stone has been reduced to $99.99 for this sale.

Jumpspeak Language App: Lifetime Subscription (Spanish)

You’re learning a language to speak to people, not type to them, so Jumpspeak skips over the reading and writing with a fun, interactive Spanish conversation app powered by AI. You’ll get instant feedback that will propel you down the road to proficiency.

Normally $299, Jumpspeak has been reduced to $99.99 for this sale, and you can get it for just $69.99 with the coupon code DOWNLOADIT.

