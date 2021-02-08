Get 2 Dozen Roses Mailed Straight to Your Valentine So You Don’t Have to Go Pick Them Up

While we appreciate the fact that you are staying safe and being vigilant by social distancing from people who don’t know how to act, there’s no excuse not to have a gift ready for your significant other this Valentine’s Day. You can get just about anything off the internet these days, and a killer gift for your special someone is no different. We’re not letting you off the hook, and neither is the love of your life, trust us – even if they say they “don’t want anything.” The way we see if you have two options: you could either crash your relationship into a fiery grave head first and just forgo a gift, or you could think fast and grab two dozen cream roses to be shipped straight to their door without even leaving your couch for next to nothing.

Not a fan of the faint aroma associated with funerals that you get straight to the face walking into a florist? Easy fix, Rose Farmers sends these two dozen roses through the mail, with no fancy floral footwork necessary. No worries about the freshness of the flowers, these bad boys come directly from the Rose Farmers’ farm. Your sweetie will get these beauts right to their doorstep to throw in any vase, pot, or at your head should your V-day go sour fast (remember, nothing says love like telling the ol’ ball and chain you think they’ve had enough chocolate for one day). The best part? The price also includes the delivery fee, so you’re pretty much covered on all sides, that is, until your anniversary. When is that again?

Get Two Dozen Cream Roses for Your Valentine for $49.99 (Reg. $81).

