Make the Most Of Your Summer Road Trip With These 20 Essential Items

For most people, the pandemic brought an end to any elaborate summer travel plans, but that doesn’t mean the whole season has to be a bummer. According to a CNN news report, Americans are taking more road trips than ever before.

Health experts have expressed concerns over the safety of travelers, especially those who may not know whether or not they have the virus. Even though personal vehicle travel does not carry the same risks as sharing a crowded aircraft cabin or train car with other people, there are still risks involved when you stop to get gas or food, or when you arrive at your destination. So if you’re planning a road trip this summer, it would be wise to take all safety precautions seriously, like wearing a face mask, skipping bars and indoor restaurants, practicing social distancing, and straight-up avoiding areas where COVID is spiking.

When you’re sure that you’re safe and ready, check out these 20 products that’ll help you handle or avoid emergencies so you can make the most of your summer time off.

Get a Pop-Up Cabin For Your Car

A tent is alright for sleeping in, but getting living room space out of it? Even better. A pop-up cabin-like CARSULE is super spacious and easy to install, so you get can get comfortable no matter where you’re making a stop. The cubic shape of the tent gives you a 2-meter standing height for a roomy feel. CARSULE is also great for those rainy summer nights, as it has a thick waterproof flooring and a guy rope that helps it withstand the strongest breezes.

Mount a Cargo Carrier For Your Extra Gear

If you’re trying to figure out a way to fit all of your travel gear into your car before you hit the road, then a cargo storage bag that you can fit on the crossbars or side rails on top of your car (like this one) is a great option. Worried about rain? Don’t be. The Aerodynamic Cargo bag from Pilot Automotive is the 18 cubic foot waterproof carrier that also folds up for easy storage in between trips.

Upgrade Your GPS

Your road trip would be a lot safer (and cooler) if you had an innovative GPS like the HUDWAY Glass that lets you see the road ahead completely clearly using any Heads-Up Display (HUD) app on your phone. This navigation system also produces a 20% larger image from your smartphone, which is super handy on both poor visibility and clear days. View directions and the road at the same time and wonder how you lived without this handy gadget.

Upgrade Your Tailgate

Transform your tailgate this summer with a portable set-up like The Basecamp System, which comes with two lounge chairs, a Jeffrey cooler, and one Basecamp Pad. It also gives you room to fasten stuff like bikes and surfboards to your car. As a bonus, it’s all wrapped in waterproof PVC and coated in PU nylon for durability.

Pump Up Your Tires With Zero Stress

Nothing ruins a good road trip like a deflated tire, so you can save yourself the inconvenience by getting a cordless tire inflator. Autowit is a great option, with its easy-to-read gauge that lets you preset the recommended pressure. Once it reaches the desired level, it stops inflating automatically. It also has two power sources, so you can conveniently use a Li-ion battery pack or a 12V car power adapter. Autowit isn’t only suitable for cars though; it comes with two nozzles that are ideal for inflating motorcycle tires, bicycle tires, floats, sports balls, and basically anything inflatable.

Get a Wireless Charger

If you need directions from your phone while driving, then a power bank might not let you keep your phone within sight. A wireless charger like the Aduro Qi-Certified Wireless Charging Vent Mount will power up your smartphone and let you use it for navigation while you drive, as it clips easily on your car’s air vent. As long as your phone is 5.5″ or less, this mount is a great fit. It also has a swivel joint that allows you to easily spin the phone to portrait or landscape mode whenever you need to.

Bring Peace To the Road With a 4-Port Car Charger

Remember those fights that started during previous road trips because everyone wanted to charge their phone at the same time? Yeah, those were dumb. And you can avoid a repeat by getting a 4-port car charger like the Aduro PowerStation. Just plug this into your car’s outlet, and it powers up four devices while you drive. It also has an LED that lets you confirm whether or not your device is connected properly. It’s almost too convenient for your trip.

Stay Prepared For Emergencies With a Versatile Car Tool

No one wants to be stuck in an emergency while on the road, especially when you’re in unfamiliar territory. If it happens, you’ll wish you had an emergency tool on hand like this 5-in-1 solution. This emergency car tool features an LED light to help you see stuff more clearly, an SOS light that flashes red when you need to signal for help, a cutter blade that lets you slice through a jammed seatbelt, a steel tip that’s strong enough to break through side windows, and a 2,200mAh portable power bank to charge your mobile device on the go. The best part is that it all comes in a portable handheld package.

Become a DIY Auto Mechanic

If you’ve been on a long road trip before, then you’re probably familiar with the feeling of helplessness that springs up when something funky happens to your vehicle, especially if you’re kinda far from a town. Well, who says you can’t find out what’s wrong with your car and get it fixed yourself? This is where the THINKCAR 1S Full-Systems Car Scanner comes in to save the day. It’s a functional and portable vehicle-testing tool that helps you get your car fixed in no time. Any time there’s a malfunction, Thinkcar will diagnose the severity of the fault and provide instructions from pro technicians on how to solve the problem. There’s also a community of users to help you with test reports, car tips, and advice at any time. All you have to do is connect the scanner to your smartphone and you’re good to go.

Power Up Your Car Battery With a Jump-Starter

A car battery jump-starter is another great tool that helps in road trip emergencies. The JumpSmart Portable Vehicle Jump-Starter Kit is the perfect one. This single unit combines a jump-starter, a flashlight, and a power bank. Its powerful 37,000mWh jump-starter can power up a wide range of vehicles, boats, motorcycles, lawnmowers, ATVs, and more. The 330-Lumen LED flashlight also has a 495-foot reach and features 4 modes: high, low, SOS, and strobe. It’s the perfect piece for your road safety collection.

Unlock Your Survivor Instincts

Road trips can be unpredictable. That’s why it’s important to arm yourself with a first-aid kit and other survival supplies, especially if you’ll be ditching the car for the woods at some point. The Get Home bag from Echo Sigma is a portable kit that keeps you prepared for any kind of disaster that may come your way, and it fits right into the trunk of your car. This kit contains a 3-day food and water supply, first-aid protection, a KN95 face mask, a micro tool clip with pliers, a knife and screwdrivers, a handheld flashlight, and an emergency tube tent. Even Jeff Probst would be proud of these supplies.

Send an Alarm To Your Loved Ones When In Danger

We don’t mean to sound like alarmists, but apart from lush scenery and impressive landmarks, road trips can also come with their fair share of creeps. If you run into one of these types on the road, then PanicSafe will notify your loved ones that you’re unsafe in seconds. This innovative gadget is designed with GPS tracking, a built-in G-sensor, and Bluetooth technology; it syncs with your phone and the WISO app to send out your location and SOS alarms to up to seven emergency contacts when you press the panic button—or if the G-sensor is triggered in an accident. It also doubles as a super-fast charger, so you can power up your phone on the go, too.

Bring a 5-Port USB Car Charger For the Whole Crew

If the 4-port USB car charger isn’t doing it for you, then go big with a 5-port charger. The PowerUp Passenger has 2 ports for the front seats and 3 for the backseats, so everyone tagging along for the ride gets a port they can actually reach. The charger is designed with a clip that latches on to backseat pockets, and also comes with a built-in 6-foot cord that reaches all the way to the back, so everyone can access what they need to when they need to.

Get Super-Fast Charging On the Go

For super-fast charging that doubles as a device holder, the GRAVITIS is where it’s at. This wireless, cord-free charger powers devices up to the max in just 2 to 3 hours. It also keeps your phone in place while you drive so you can see directions. All you need to do is attach it to your car’s air vent, and you’re good to go.

Drive At Night With Crystal-Clear Vision

If you struggle with driving when it’s dark out, score an extra pair of eyes to help you out. The GoSafe S20G is a high-performance dash cam that provides flawless 1080p high def well-lit video footage. With a 130-degree field, you’ll be able to catch all the details on the road, like license plates. GoSafe also has GPS logging that shows you the speed limits and routes driven, making it more than just a trustworthy driving buddy—it’s also an expert witness in case of accidents.

Enjoy Ice Cold Drinks Without the Rest Stop

Forget lost time on rest stops and frustration with warm drinks or melted snacks. ICECO, the makers of quality vehicle fridges for brands like Mercedes-Benz, Cadillac, and Volvo, brings you the iFreezer Go20—a dual-zone portable cooler and freezer with a cool design. This mini fridge holds up to 20 liters of refreshments and keeps ’em cool regardless of outside temperature. All you have to do is plug the fridge into your car’s 12-volt power source and hit the road. And because everyone loves a smart device, you can even control the fridge with your phone.

Keep Your Ride Smelling Fresh

Car smelling a bit … not ready for passengers? Freshen up fast with an aroma diffuser designed just for your vehicle. MoodoGo is a great choice, because the scent capsules were created by expert perfumers and produced exclusively in Grasse, France. The diffuser itself is small, portable, and powered by a USB cord. It’s also long lasting, alcohol free, eco-friendly, and cruelty free. Clean the junk out of your car and pop in this diffuser for a way more enjoyable road trip or commute.

Stay Safe In Case Of an Accident

Better safe than sorry. Always. Snap up a portable emergency tool that you can take anywhere and is perfect for the car. The Kelvin.7 Automotive Emergency Multi-Tool has—you guessed it—7 tools built into one portable safety device. It boasts a window breaker, razor-sharp seatbelt cutter, hand-crank power generator, four built-in magnets, an emergency hazard light, LED flashlight, and USB-powered emergency power supply. You’ll feel a lot safer on any trip with these tools on hand.

Don’t Be Afraid Of the Dark

Darkness is only scary when it’s actually dark. Having a reliable source of light no matter when or where helps you battle that beast. Before you begin your road trip this summer, stay ready with military-grade lights like these UltraBright Tactical Military Flashlights. Powered with 500 lumens and an adjustable zoom that provides up to one mile of range, these elite flashlights will help you find your way through any dark place. Also great for outdoor activities like hiking, camping, or climbing.

Be the Driver With the Best Tunes

There’s no better way to enjoy a road trip than with the windows down while the hottest summer jams play all the way there. Thanks to the TUNAI Firefly Bluetooth Receiver, you can stream the best playlists from your smartphone or tablet with ease. Unlike most Bluetooth receivers that need to be charged before you can use them, the Firefly works as soon as you turn on your car engine, and it charges directly through the USB port while it plays. With this device, your trip is definitely going to go smoothly with zero dull moments.

