Ben Affleck Must Be Pretty Fricking Hilarious Because His New Girlfriend Ana De Armas Is Always Laughing

A joke can come in the form of a story, musing, or observation…well, Ben Affleck must be fricking great at slinging all of the above because his new girlfriend is always laughing. Don’t get us wrong, we’re happy for the guy; the actor/writer/director publicly endured a divorce and battled alcoholism—the Dark Knight was in a dark place. Now, he’s dating Knives Out actress, Ana De Armas. They walk their dogs (a lot), run errands, grab lunch, go house hunting, attend protests, and just look an annoying amount of “loved-up.”

Look here, Affleck, some of us just aren’t hilarious enough for all that honeymoon phase shit right now. Quarantine has dampened our social skills and apparently “What does the sign on an out-of-business brothel say?” isn’t as intriguing of a question as it used to be. We’ll just have to live vicariously through your hilarity, admiring paparazzi photos of you and your love interest (again, congratulations). Oh, and in case you were wondering: “Beat it. We’re closed.”

Cover Photo: BG004/Bauer-Griffin (Getty Images)

How much they’ve grown: Ben Affleck Gets Candid About Alcoholism With Convenient Timing For New Movie About Alcoholism

1/11 Photo: MEGA

2/11 Photo: Vasquez-Max Lopes / BACKGRID



3/11 Photo: Twitter

4/11 Photo: BG004/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)



5/11 Photo: BG004/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

6/11 Photo: BG004/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)



7/11 Photo: BG004/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

8/11 Photo: BG004/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)



9/11 Can't win every time. Photo: BG004/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

10/11 Photo: BG004/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)



11/11 Photo: London Entertainment/Splash News

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.