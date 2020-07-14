Culture / Entertainment
Jim Carrey

Jim Carrey’s New Book Is Going Deep and Hard, Not the ‘Dumb and Dumber’ Trilogy We Were Hoping For

by Jeff Kronenfeld

It may sound like a bit from Dumb and Dumber, but Jim Carrey’s new autobiography isn’t true and he didn’t write it. If your inner English teacher is asking if it’s really an autobiography, don’t get your cardigan in a knot. First off, he actually co-wrote the book with novelist Dana Vachon. So, it’s not totally not an autobiography. And, although the book is highly fictionalized, it nonetheless draws from Carrey’s real life. He turns his unflinching gaze inward as well, unlike most power-washed celeb bios.

Did Carrey really date one of the hot contestants from Survivor? Does Carrey really wrestle with Nic Cage in the nude while discussing enlightenment? Is Gwenyth Paltrow actually a reincarnated Viking berserker? Jim Carrey’s sort-of-autobiography is a little like a very literary game of two truths and a lie. It’s the perfect dystopian sci-fi celeb autobiography for your quarantine summer reading list. We explore some of the zany truths and lies in Jim Carrey’s Memoirs and Misinformation.

