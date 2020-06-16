Culture / Entertainment
TV shows

Mandatory Staff Picks: Black TV Shows That Keep Us Woke

by Mandatory Editors

Television gets a bad rap, but when it’s good, it can be a window into the lives of others that we might not otherwise be exposed to. While diversity has been sorely lacking on major TV networks for decades, the advent of streaming has opened up a whole new avenue for narratives about characters of color to reach viewers. While we certainly watch TV for its entertainment value, there’s something to be said for series that also challenge us to consider perspectives other than our own. That’s why we’ve rounded up the black TV shows that keep us woke. Watch these and see what you — and the stale white-centric entertainment industry — have been missing.

Cover Photo: HBO

Mandatory Staff Picks: 12 Must-See Black Culture Movies

Mandatory Reads: The Best Fiction Books by Black Writers

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.