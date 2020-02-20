Culture / Entertainment
sonic the hedgehog

Mandatory Movie Battles: ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ vs. ‘Detective Pikachu’

by Taylor Salan

When it comes to video game movies, there’s a stigma that they can’t be effective pieces of entertainment. Although this has proven to be categorically true in the past, it also means that there’s nowhere to go but up. In recent years, the genre has also seen an uptick in quality, culminating with 2019’s Detective Pikachu. Even though some consider that film to be the best video game movie to date, there’s always room for improvement, which is where Sonic the Hedgehog comes into play. While a live-action Sonic the Hedgehog movie has been in development since 1993, the film has finally hit theaters nearly three decades later. Does the film finally break the video game curse, and is a better film than Detective Pikachu? Let’s find out in the latest edition of Mandatory Movie Battles!

Cover Photos: Paramount Pictures/Warner Brothers

Best of the best: RANKED! Jim Carrey’s Biggest and Best Movie Roles (Ahead of ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’)

Mandatory Movie Battles: ‘Birds of Prey’ vs. ‘Suicide Squad’

When it comes to breaking through the barrier of actually crafting a good video game movie, both Sonic the Hedgehog and Detective Pikachu are both great examples of how to get the formula sort of right. Neither is a perfect movie by any means, but they do put the video game movie genre on the right track for success in the future. With that said, Detective Pikachu is a more effective version of that formula, mostly because it’s slightly more engaging, while also being a far more personal story. In other words, it has far more heart than Sonic The Hedgehog, which also means that Detective Pikachu ultimately is a more well-rounded experience.

Overall Winner: Detective Pikachu