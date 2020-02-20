Mandatory Movie Battles: ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ vs. ‘Detective Pikachu’

When it comes to video game movies, there’s a stigma that they can’t be effective pieces of entertainment. Although this has proven to be categorically true in the past, it also means that there’s nowhere to go but up. In recent years, the genre has also seen an uptick in quality, culminating with 2019’s Detective Pikachu. Even though some consider that film to be the best video game movie to date, there’s always room for improvement, which is where Sonic the Hedgehog comes into play. While a live-action Sonic the Hedgehog movie has been in development since 1993, the film has finally hit theaters nearly three decades later. Does the film finally break the video game curse, and is a better film than Detective Pikachu? Let’s find out in the latest edition of Mandatory Movie Battles!

1/7 Action Whereas Detective Pikachu is essentially a noir film with action elements, Sonic the Hedgehog is a straightforward action-adventure movie. While the latter does feature some interesting beats, most of the action is recycled and, thus, largely forgettable. On the other hand, Detective Pikachu at least has some interesting action sequences that are not only effective but also far less repetitive. Winner: Detective Pikachu

2/7 Score Although Henry Jackman’s score for Detective Pikachu is admirable, it is also fairly unremarkable. On the flip side, Tom Holkenborg’s (aka Junkie XL) score for Sonic the Hedgehog is far more bombastic and interesting, especially when you consider that Holkenborg eschewed the rock guitar roots of the game music for a more traditional cinematic orchestral score, it’s clear that the score for Sonic The Hedgehog simply takes more risks than that of Detective Pikachu. Winner: Sonic the Hedgehog

3/7 Direction As the feature directorial debut of Jeff Fowler, Sonic the Hedgehog varies between hit or miss. While the blue blur’s feature film debut is serviceable, it’s nowhere near memorable on a directorial level. Conversely, Rob Letterman’s direction in Detective Pikachu is interesting and memorable. It’s not perfect by any means, but Detective Pikachu certainly has a far stronger and more specific vision than Sonic the Hedgehog. Winner: Detective Pikachu

4/7 Comedy As Jim Carrey’s big return to acting, his crucial role in Sonic the Hedgehog also represents a return to his roots in over-the-top physical comedy. It’s a brilliant casting move for what is effectively a film aimed at children. Although the comedy in Detective Pikachu is arguably more subversive (Pikachu’s coffee addiction in the film is still hilarious), Carrey’s performance is pretty much the equivalent of wrapping yourself in your warm childhood blanket that was stashed away in your parent’s attic for the past 15 years. Winner: Sonic the Hedgehog



5/7 Writing Written by Pat Casey and Josh Miller, the screenplay for Sonic the Hedgehog is, unfortunately, arguably the weakest aspect of the film. It’s a largely bland and uninteresting plot, especially because it takes a character like Sonic with his immense speed and relegates him to a car for most of the film. Detective Pikachu, on the other hand, actually features a compelling story and character arcs, along with some genuinely surprising moments. Despite having four different writers, Detective Pikachu is far more effective on the page than Sonic the Hedgehog. Winner: Detective Pikachu

6/7 Titular Character While Detective Pikachu features Ryan Reynolds voicing the eponymous character, Sonic the Hedgehog includes the voice talents of Ben Schwartz. Even though Reynolds is a far better fit to voice Pikachu than it would seem on paper, he also still comes with the baggage of being Ryan Reynolds. In other words, his cinematic persona limits his ability to truly inhabit the character, even if his performance is one of the highlights of the film. On the other hand, Schwartz’s personality is not only a perfect fit for the titular character, while also allowing him to make Sonic easily the most effective and memorable part of the film. Winner: Sonic the Hedgehog

7/7 Cinematography and Visual Effects Before the release of Sonic the Hedgehog, a bid deal was made about the live-action design of the character – to the point where the film was delayed several moths and Sonic was given a complete visual overhaul. While this was probably a blessing in disguise for the box-office fortunes of Sonic the Hedgehog, it also means that the new visual effects are not only rushed but also shoddy at best. On the contrary, the effects used to bring the various Pokemon characters to life are absolutely outstanding. In particular, Pikachu himself is a technical sight to behold from a VFX perspective; he’s 100 percent convincing. When you consider that Detective Pikachu was one of the rare modern blockbusters to actually be photographed on 35 millimeter film and Sonic the Hedgehog was shot digitally, this round is an easy win for the former option. Winner: Detective Pikachu

When it comes to breaking through the barrier of actually crafting a good video game movie, both Sonic the Hedgehog and Detective Pikachu are both great examples of how to get the formula sort of right. Neither is a perfect movie by any means, but they do put the video game movie genre on the right track for success in the future. With that said, Detective Pikachu is a more effective version of that formula, mostly because it’s slightly more engaging, while also being a far more personal story. In other words, it has far more heart than Sonic The Hedgehog, which also means that Detective Pikachu ultimately is a more well-rounded experience.

Overall Winner: Detective Pikachu