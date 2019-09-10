Binge & Buy: ‘Aladdin’ Shows You a Whole New But Familiar World

New Movies on Blu-ray/DVD

Aladdin

From Disney comes a thrilling and vibrant live-action adaptation of the animated classic Aladdin, featuring Will Smith as the larger-than-life Genie, with the charming street rat Aladdin and the courageous, self-determined Princess Jasmine!

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum

Super-Assassin John Wick (Keanu Reeves) is on the run after killing a member of the international assassin’s guild, and with a $14 million price tag on his head – he is the target of hit men and women everywhere.

The Dead Don’t Die

A sleepy town finds itself under attack by zombies with the greatest zombie cast ever disassembled starring Bill Murray, Adam Driver, Tilda Swinton, and so many more!

Artik

A comic book obsessed serial killer teaches his son how to get away with a series of brutal murders.

Echo in the Canyon

A look at the music from L.A.’s Laurel Canyon in the mid-’60s as folk went electric and gave birth to the California Sound.

Curious George: Royal Monkey (DVD)

Join your favorite monkey as he takes on his most regal role yet, trading places with a royal monkey!

Adventures of Dally & Spanky (DVD)

Inspired by the true animal friendship of a Jack Russell Terrier and a rescued miniature horse, the story of Dally & Spanky’s bond has captivated audiences.

Book Club

Ad Astra

Once upon a time (the 1980s) in a galaxy not really all that far away (New York) Michael Gingold started a collection of newspaper advertisements for the science fiction, fantasy, and horror releases that stoked his passion as a genre fan. Eventually, he would grow up to become a contributor, then editor, and even editor-in-chief of the legendary horror magazine Fangoria, plus a writer for numerous other genre publications, a screenwriter, respected author and all-around expert for films frightful and fanstastical.

Reissues

Scars of Dracula

The legendary Christopher Lee is back as Dracula, bringing unspeakable horrors upon a local village that defies his evil reign.

Aladdin (4K)

Climb aboard the magic carpet in Disney’s animated masterpiece Aladdin, now part of the Walt Disney Signature Collection. Experience the timeless tale featuring Academy Award-winning music (1992: Best Original Song, Best Original Score), nonstop action, and unforgettable characters. Let Aladdin, Jasmine, and the Genie show you a whole new world!

Mirage

Bewildered accountant David Stillwell (Gregory Peck) believes he must be suffering from some form of amnesia and enlists the help of a private detective (Matthau) to help determine his identity. Experiencing flashbacks of a disturbing past and perplexed by the woman (Diane Baker) in his life, Stillwell struggles to make sense of his perilous situation before a murder plot ensnares him.

Reap the Wild Wind

Cecil B. DeMille directs an all-star cast in this turbulent, swashbuckling tale, set in 1840s Key West that earned an Academy Award for Special Effects. Ray Milland, John Wayne, Paulette Goddard, and Susan Hayward star.

A Touch of Class

Being free and easy proves neither free nor easy for married Steve and divorced Vickie when they fall in love. At his harried best teetering between two households.

The Mad Adventures of ‘Rabbi’ Jacob

A bigoted Frenchman finds himself forced to impersonate a popular rabbi while on the run from a group of assassins – and the police.

Lock Up (4K)

Frank Leone is a prisoner nearing parole when he is transferred to a high-security prison run by a vicious warden with a score to settle.

Daybreakers (4K)

The year is 2019, and an unknown plague has transformed the world’s population into blood-thirsty vampires. As humans and their blood become more scarce, vampires must search for new ways to satisfy their craving.

New on Digital HD

Super Size Me 2: Holy Chicken! (on VOD Sept. 13)

Morgan Spurlock reignites his battle with the food industry – this time from behind the register – as he opens his own fast-food restaurant.

Riot Girls (in theaters and on VOD Sept. 13)

After all the adults are wiped out by a mysterious disease the surviving kids split into two groups- the have-not Eastsiders vs. the tyrannical Westside Titans. When one of their own is captured by the Titans, it’s up to punk rockers and best friends Nat & Scratch to lead the East Side teens on a deadly, high-octane mission that forever alters the future of Potter’s Bluff.

The Parting Glass

A family dealing with their sister’s death travels across country to collect her belongings and piece together their memories of the woman they lost.

Haunt (available on Digital HD Sept. 13)

On Halloween, a group of friends encounter an “extreme” haunted house that promises to feed on their darkest fears. The night turns deadly as they come to the horrifying realization that some nightmares are real.

TV on Blu-ray and DVD

The Alienist

This show is a psychological thriller set in 1896 about the hunt for a serial killer responsible for the gruesome murders of boy prostitutes that have gripped New York City. Based on the novel by Caleb Carr.

Hawaii Five-0: Season Nine (DVD)

McGarrett (Alex O’Loughlin), Danno (Scott Caan) and the Five-0 task force continue to wipe out the crime that washes up on the islands’ sun-drenched beaches, and this year are joined by new and old friends to help in their mission.

SEAL Team: Season Two (DVD)

Season 2 of SEAL Team picks up months after the team has returned home from deployment. Ray (Neil Brown Jr.) is struggling with being on the outs with Jason (David Boreanaz) and Bravo Team as they head to the Gulf of Guinea to rescue American hostages after an oil platform has been overtaken by armed militants.

