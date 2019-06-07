'American Pie 2' (2001)

In the original American Pie, four friends made a vow to each other that each would lose their virginity on prom night. It didn’t quite happen that way, but the friends went off to college with confidence anyway.

The summer after their first year of college, the American Pie boys spend a few weeks in a swanky cabin full of alcohol and willing mates. What the original American Pie did for high school and prom, American Pie 2 did for summer vacation. It’s a perfect movie to watch with a group of friends right before you take an epic summer road trip that doesn’t lead, hopefully, to a band camp.