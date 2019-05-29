Culture / Sports
Anthony Smith

5 Things You Should Know About UFC Light Heavyweight Anthony Smith

by Brian Knapp
Photo: Mike Roach/ZuffaLLC (Getty Images)

Anthony Smith returned to the Ultimate Fighting Championship in 2016 as little more than an afterthought and transformed himself from journeyman to contender.

“Lionheart” will venture into hostile territory when he collides with Alexander Gustafsson in the UFC Fight Night 153 headliner on Saturday at the Ericsson Globe in Stockholm, less than 100 miles from where the Swede was born. Smith has rattled off 14 wins in 17 appearances but finds himself on the rebound following a blowout decision loss to Jon Jones in a failed bid to capture the undisputed light heavyweight crown in March. He has not suffered back-to-back defeats since he lost three in a row between Jan. 12, 2013 and Dec. 14, 2013.

Ahead of Smith’s showdown with Gustafsson, here are five things you should know about him:

