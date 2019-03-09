This Week in Trailers: ‘Shazam!’ Gets an Assist From Eminem

Welcome to our weekly recap of new movie trailers that recently debuted. Dive in for all the thrills, chills, laughs, remakes, and first looks below!

Shazam!

Warner Bros. Pictures and DC Films have released a new Shazam! trailer featuring more of Zachary Levi as the title hero. The film will debut in theaters on April 5.

BrightBurn

Sony Pictures and Screen Gems have released a new trailer for James Gunn’s comic book-style horror film BrightBurn, featuring more of the potential superhero turned evil villain. Screen Gems will release the film wide theatrically in the U.S. over Memorial Day Weekend as well as most international territories.

Master Z: IP Man Legacy

Well Go USA Entertainment has released the official trailer for Master Z: IP Man Legacy, starring Michelle Yeoh, Dave Bautista, Tony Jaa, and Max Zhang. The film will arrive in theaters on April 12.

Someone Great

Netflix has released the official trailer for their original comedy Someone Great, starring Golden Globe winner Gina Rodriguez, DeWanda Wise, and Brittany Snow. The film will launch globally on Netflix on April 19.

Relaxer

Oscilloscope Laboratories has released the first uncensored trailer for the upcoming dramedy Relaxer from rising indie director Joel Potrykus and starring frequent collaborator Joshua Burge and Ant-Man‘s David Dastmalchian. The film, which premiered at last year’s South by Southwest and Fantasia International Film festivals, is set to hit theaters on March 22.

