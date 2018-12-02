This Week in Trailers: ‘Artemis Fowl’ Gives Disney A New Franchise

Photo: Walt Disney Pictures

Welcome to our weekly recap of new movie trailers that recently debuted. Dive in for all the thrills, chills, laughs, remakes, and first looks below!

Artemis Fowl

Walt Disney Pictures has released the official teaser trailer for Artemis Fowl, the long-awaited adaptation of the young adult book series! The film lands in theaters on Aug. 9, 2019.

Relive your youth: T he Best YA Movies Ever

Happy Death Day 2U

After playing in theaters ahead of the new Halloween movie for weeks, Universal Pictures has released Blumhouse’s Happy Death Day 2U trailer, the sequel to the 2017 slasher hit. The film will arrive in theaters on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, 2019.

A Dog’s Way Home

Grab your tissues, the international trailer for A Dog’s Way Home is here. Based on the New York Times best-selling author W. Bruce Cameron’s novel of the same name, the film chronicles the heartwarming adventure of Bella, a dog who embarks on an epic 400-mile journey home after she is separated from her beloved human.

State Like Sleep

The Orchard Movies has released the official State Like Sleep trailer for the upcoming mystery thriller, written and directed by visual artist and filmmaker Meredith Danluck. Starring Katherine Waterston, Michael Shannon, and Luke Evans, the film will arrive on Digital and On Demand on Jan. 1, 2019, and in select theaters on Jan. 4, 2019.

The Vanishing

Saban Films has released the official trailer for The Vanishing, formerly known as Keepers, the upcoming drama thriller based on true events surrounding the Flannan Isle lighthouse mystery. Starring Gerard Butler, Peter Mullan, and Connor Swindells, the movie will arrive in theaters and On Demand on Jan. 4, 2019.

Find more content like this at