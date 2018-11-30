Playlist | Christmas Music That Doesn’t Suck

Photo: NBC (Getty Images)

Winter is not coming, it’s here. Now there is something much worse to fear than White Walkers or visiting relatives: Christmas music.

Keep ‘Em Guessing: 10 Unlikely Musicians Who Have Made Christmas Music

You know the usual suspects: Bing, Mariah, those damn Chipmunks. If the Grinch stole Christmas, you can surely hijack the Bluetooth speaker at the holiday party and slap on Mandatory’s Christmas Songs That Don’t Suck Playlist, featuring tunes from Kaskade, Kanye, Capital Cities, the Ramones, Sia, Queen, and Tyler, the Creator.