Coldplay Cashes In With ‘A Head Full of Dreams’ Documentary

Photo: Kevin Winter (Getty Images)

It turns out Coldplay is still a pretty big deal. The Brit alt-rock band’s documentary/concert film A Head Full of Dreams grossed a whopping $3.5 million internationally in its first day in theaters.

Over 70 countries are showing the movie. It debuted at No. 1 in the Netherlands, No. 2 in the U.K., and Australia and fifth overall in the United States. The massive turnout speaks to the band’s international appeal and longevity as well as the incredibly high number of Chris Martin fans.



The film focuses on the band’s latest tour, also called A Head Full of Dreams. It mixes footage from the band’s 20-plus year history with backstage access and scenes from Coldplay’s latest laser-heavy tour.

Coldplay has been recovering from their last massive international tour that ended in 2017. That world tour featured an astounding 122 shows on five continents. There are rumors they are set to start work on a new album early next year, but time will tell.

A Head Full of Dreams is in AMC movie theaters across the country. It’s also on Amazon Prime if you don’t feel like putting on pants.