Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Wear 3100 Will Solve A Major Problem Among Smartwatches

Qualcomm has a new processor in the works built specifically for the next generation of Android smartwatches. Called the Snapdragon Wear 3100, its biggest selling point will be its battery life.

The Snapdragon Wear 3100 will actually include two processors, one of which utilizes 20 times less energy than the other. This co-processor will be used for low-power tasks, such as displaying the time or other basic information. Meanwhile, the main processor will power GPS and other more intensive tasks.

The new chip will also allow developers to build their own code to speak to the unit’s sensors, providing a potentially more optimized environment versus the exclusively Qualcomm programmed solutions of prior generations.

Using the Snapdragon Wear 3100, it’s estimated that the average user can expect more than 5 times the battery life versus last generation smartwatches. The Samsung Galaxy Watch manages a six-day battery life, meaning we could see a future where charging your wearable once per month is the status quo.

Apple is on the cusp of announcing its next Apple Watch, which is rumored to be leaps and bounds better than anything we’ve seen before. If that’s the case, Qualcomm will play a huge role in ensuring that Android’s line-up can compete.