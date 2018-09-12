Courtney Tailor Is As Fit As She Is Fascinating On Instagram

Photo: JB Lacroix / Contributor (Getty)

Courtney Tailor is a popular gal on Instagram, but you don’t get this kind of a following for being so-so on social media. For those of you staring too long into that fading summer sun, there’s a girl as fit as she is fascinating right in front of you.

And by “right in front of you,” we mean the hot photos below from her social media @courtneytailor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Courtney Tailor (@courtneytailor) on Sep 12, 2018 at 2:55pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Courtney Tailor (@courtneytailor) on Sep 3, 2018 at 2:48pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Courtney Tailor (@courtneytailor) on Sep 2, 2018 at 11:14am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Courtney Tailor (@courtneytailor) on Aug 28, 2018 at 3:22pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Courtney Tailor (@courtneytailor) on Aug 21, 2018 at 12:05pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Courtney Tailor (@courtneytailor) on Aug 19, 2018 at 4:11pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Courtney Tailor (@courtneytailor) on Aug 18, 2018 at 11:25am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Courtney Tailor (@courtneytailor) on Aug 16, 2018 at 1:21pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Courtney Tailor (@courtneytailor) on Aug 15, 2018 at 9:07pm PDT