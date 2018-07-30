Start Your Week On The Right Track With Lindsey Pelas

Photo: Presley Ann (Getty)

How you start your week will likely determine how the rest of it goes. So it goes without saying you’re going to want Lindsey Pelas around to kick things off on the right track.

If a single “like” on Instagram gives you a shot of dopamine, then Lindsey’s photos should get you nice and happy. If you’ve somehow never witnessed the unrealistically perfect model @lindseypelas, you’d be wise to do so now. Start with a few of our recent favorites below.

A post shared by lindsey (@lindseypelas) on Jul 29, 2018 at 10:31pm PDT

A post shared by lindsey (@lindseypelas) on Jul 26, 2018 at 9:29am PDT

A post shared by lindsey (@lindseypelas) on Jul 21, 2018 at 11:01am PDT

A post shared by lindsey (@lindseypelas) on Jul 17, 2018 at 1:18pm PDT

A post shared by lindsey (@lindseypelas) on Jul 14, 2018 at 11:57am PDT

A post shared by lindsey (@lindseypelas) on Jul 1, 2018 at 4:27pm PDT

A post shared by lindsey (@lindseypelas) on Jun 29, 2018 at 5:52pm PDT