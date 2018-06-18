If You Haven’t Had The Magdalena Experience Of Bare Bums, You Haven’t Lived

Close-up of woman’s back in the car. Photo: F.J. Jiménez (Getty)

The Magdalena Experience is unlike any other on Instagram (@themagdalenaexperience), mainly because it prominently features the bare bum of Magdalena Wosinska and beautiful landscapes she encounters amidst her travels better than anyone on social media.

If you don’t know what we’re talking about, you’re not the first, but you’re about to find out. Magdalena is not only a pretty Polish photographer who dwells in the heart of California, but she also keeps busy on the road documenting her life and times with a token naked backside photo along the deserted way. She follows her calling and does so without the need for pants. The mark of a true hero.

A post shared by Magdalena Wosinska (@themagdalenaexperience) on May 11, 2018 at 7:46am PDT

A post shared by Magdalena Wosinska (@themagdalenaexperience) on May 30, 2018 at 8:33am PDT

A post shared by Magdalena Wosinska (@themagdalenaexperience) on May 2, 2018 at 9:24am PDT

A post shared by Magdalena Wosinska (@themagdalenaexperience) on Apr 13, 2018 at 9:35am PDT

A post shared by Magdalena Wosinska (@themagdalenaexperience) on Jan 24, 2018 at 7:17am PST

A post shared by Magdalena Wosinska (@themagdalenaexperience) on Jan 13, 2018 at 8:27am PST

A post shared by Magdalena Wosinska (@themagdalenaexperience) on Dec 27, 2017 at 8:11am PST