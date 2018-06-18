If You Haven’t Had The Magdalena Experience Of Bare Bums, You Haven’t Lived
Close-up of woman’s back in the car. Photo: F.J. Jiménez (Getty)
The Magdalena Experience is unlike any other on Instagram (@themagdalenaexperience), mainly because it prominently features the bare bum of Magdalena Wosinska and beautiful landscapes she encounters amidst her travels better than anyone on social media.
If you don’t know what we’re talking about, you’re not the first, but you’re about to find out. Magdalena is not only a pretty Polish photographer who dwells in the heart of California, but she also keeps busy on the road documenting her life and times with a token naked backside photo along the deserted way. She follows her calling and does so without the need for pants. The mark of a true hero.