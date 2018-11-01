There’s Still Time To Hit Up These 2018 Music Festivals

SuperDuperKyle and Brick at SnowGlobe Music Festival. Photo: Tim Mosenfelder (Getty Images)

As any proud, glitter-wearing festival-goer knows, the music festival season is a marathon, not a sprint. Now with the finish line in site, we head (okay, more like stagger) towards the finish line with only a handful of music festivals to attend before the end of the epic 2018 season.

Don’t count out these end-of-the-year blowouts because the festival gods may have saved the best for last. These fall and winter music festivals have their advantages with the weather cooling down and the locations becoming more exotic. Hope you saved some glitter.

Hard Day of the Dead



HARD Day of the Dead is an EDM festival. This annual dance music blowout is under new management but still has killer headliners including Die Antwoord, Justice (Live), Lee Foss, Cashmere Cat, and Knife Party.

Where: Pomona, CA

When: Nov. 3, 2018

Tickets: https://dayofthedead.hardfest.com/

Electric Daisy Carnival Orlando



The migrating Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) has taken its carnal carnival show on the road, this time to Central Florida for a tw0-day EDM extravaganza led by rave faves Kaskade, Alison Wonderland, Bassnectar, to name a few.

Where: Orlando, FL

When: Nov. 9 – 10, 2018

Tickets: https://orlando.electricdaisycarnival.com

Camp Flog Gnaw



Tyler, The Creator’s seventh annual Camp Flog Gnaw is just as unpredictable as the man himself with a roster filled with names across the Spotify dial: A$AP Rocky, Little Dragon, Kali Uchis, Pusha-T, and wunderkind Billie Eilish.

Where: Los Angeles, CA

When: Nov. 10 – 11, 2018

Tickets: https://campfloggnaw.com/

Corona Capital

The annual music festival in the heart of Mexico City is a great excuse to visit one of the most festive cities in the world. This year’s retro lineup is geared towards the ’90s with the likes of Nine Inch Nails, Chemical Brothers, and Robbie Williams, as well as new kids on the block like Odesza, Khalid, and K. Flay.

Where: Mexico City, Mexico

When: Nov. 17 – 18

Tickets: http://coronacapital.com.mx

Rolling Loud Festival



The self-proclaimed “largest hip-hop festival in the world” comes to downtown L.A. for the first time, boasting a who’s who in the rap game, from heavyweights (Lil Wayne, Cardi B, Wiz Khalifa, Lil Yachty) to rising contenders (Lil Skies, Saint JHN, Famous Dex).

Where: Los Angeles, CA

When: Dec. 14 – 15, 2018

Tickets: http://www.rollingloud.com/

SnowGlobe

The best dance party music meets the world’s best snow conditions at the top of the South Lake Tahoe mountains. This year’s snowcap getaway will be toplined by Diplo, Big Gigantic, RL Grime, and Sofi Tukker.

Where: South Lake Tahoe, CA

When: Dec. 29 – 31, 2018

Tickets: http://snowglobemusicfestival.com/