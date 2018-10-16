Fun

Avoid Inappropriate Costumes And Slay Halloween

by Sabrina Cognata
Photo: Yandy & Halloweencostumes.com

Every Halloween, there’s at least one face-palm-inducing story about inappropriate costumes. Last year it was Yandy’s pregnant Kylie Jenner which they called “Reality Star In The Making.” This year Yandy stunned with a sexy The Handmaid’s Tale costume they chose to name “Brave Red Maiden.”

Although the Kylie Jenner costume is still available, Yandy pulled The Handmaid’s Tale costume after a wave of backlash. Technically, you can wear whatever you want, but that doesn’t mean there won’t be negative reactions. Halloween costumes like these minimalize very real issues facing people, specifically women, at this time. Societally, we frown upon wearing blackface or dressing as a disabled person. So trivializing the hardships of others, specifically women, isn’t a costume, it’s tasteless.

Photo: Fotostorm (Getty Images)

If you find yourself wondering if you’re bordering on offensive, you probably are. There’s no reason you should need to put down anyone else to impress. So why do we try this when it comes to Halloween?

In case you’re still not sure, we can spell it out. Cross-dressing to get a laugh is transphobic. Blackface is racist. Sexualizing children or children’s characters is creepy. Fat suits or costumes that body shame are hurtful to just about anyone with self-image issues. Minimalizing women, especially in the light of the #metoo movement is insane. Halloween costumes that mock people’s struggles aren’t creative; they’re insensitive and they’re mean.

On that note, just say no to cultural stereotypes. Cultural appropriation is defined as: “the act of taking or using things from a culture that is not your own, especially without showing that you understand or respect this culture.” If you’re white, avoid dressing as President Obama (even if you love him), nix Dia de Los Muertos face paint, and just say no to dressing as a character of color like Moana.

Last year, Halloweencostumes.com sold an Anne Frank costume. This should go without saying, but no one should dress as a Holocaust victim. The same goes for victims of tragedies like 9-11 or mass shootings. Mocking tragedies is tasteless, and the people affected by them deserve respect.

Have you been offended by an inappropriate costume? Do you think policing costumes is pointless? Let us know in the comments!