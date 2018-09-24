Get Your Buzz On Anytime, Anywhere With These Canned Cocktails

Photo: S847 (Getty Images)

It wasn’t very long ago that the only way to get high-quality, creative cocktails was to visit cities like New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles. Now, with the boom of cocktailing from coast to coast, no matter where you are there’s sure to be a cocktail bar nearby. But what if you want a delicious cocktail and you’re too lazy to get in your car, walk, or take the subway to your nearest watering hole?

Well, if you have the right ingredients you can whip up your favorite cocktails in the privacy of your own home. What if you simply can’t muster the energy to travel to a local bar and don’t feel like going through the process of mixing up a cocktail? Well, sir or madam, you are a new level of lazy and you really should get more sleep. But you can still imbibe delicious cocktails at home because the rise of cocktail culture has lead to myriad of different canned cocktails. You can check out some of our favorites below.

Southern Tier Bourbon Smash

Southern Tier is a big name in the craft beer world. Recently, the brand branched out into spirits. Now, it’s joined in on the canned cocktail craze. Southern Tier makes canned Vodka Madra and Gin & Tonic, but its best offering is the Bourbon Smash made with straight bourbon whiskey, ginger, mint, and lemon.

Hochstadter’s Slow & Low Rock & Rye

Before there was a canned cocktail craze, there was Hochstadter’s Slow & Low Rock & Rye. No canned cocktail list is complete without this 100 milliliter can. Many canned cocktails are well-known cocktails, but this throwback drink is made with rye whiskey, raw honey, dried oranges, Angostura bitters, and, for a little whimsy, rock candy.

Novo Fogo Sparkling Caipirinha

The Caipirinha is more or less the national drink of Brazil and cachaça (a spirit made from fermented sugarcane juice) is its base. Think of it as the South American cousin to the margarita, but instead of rum, the base is cachaça as well as natural lime and sugar. This drink is carbonated as well, so that’s a bonus.

Cutwater Fugu Horchata Cold Brew

Do you like booze and coffee? What if they were magically together in the same can? Well, thanks to the mad scientists at Cutwater, they are. If you’re a fan of Jeffrey Lebowski’s iconic White Russian, you’ll love this combination of vodka, cold brew coffee, cream liqueur, cinnamon, and vanilla bean flavors.

Half-Seas Daiquiri

As we head into fall, what better way to hold on to the lasts remnants of a beach-filled summer than by imbibing a daiquiri in a can? Half-Seas sparkling daiquiri is made with white rum, natural lime flavor, pure cane sugar, and a whole lot of carbonation. Crack one of these bad boys open any time of year and you’ll get that warm, island feeling all over again.