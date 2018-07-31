Who has the most followers on Instagram right now

Who Has the Most Instagram Followers As of July 2018

Photo: Kevin Winter (Getty Images)

While Facebook still holds the crown in the social media realm in both the number of users and revenue, the company’s other asset is the most significant social media platform of recent years. Of course, we’re talking about Instagram. Therefore, who has the most followers on Instagram has become a very valuable question. Not just to satisfy our senses of curiosity, but because they show a lot about our global society in terms of interests and values while leaving a trail of big money behind it.

Who Has the Most Followers on Instagram as of July 2018

The top three most followed persons on Instagram have held their reign for a long time, exchanging the positions on several occasions over the years. Singer and actress Ariana Grande is the third most-followed celebrity on the social network. The 25-year-old has 123 million people interested in her day-to-day.

Second place goes to the guy that hates coming in second even in ping-pong, the legendary soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo. The former Instagram number one has 136 million followers on his tally. You know, besides scoring 573 club goals, winning four Champions League titles, and four Ballon d’Ors.

Објава коју дели Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) дана 12. Јул 2018. у 7:37 PDT

The number one spot goes to the also singer and actress Selena Gomez who has 3 million followers more than the 33-year-old Cristiano. And if you look at what kind of photos Selena published in 2017, you could see that Ronaldo didn’t have a fair chance. The number of Selena’s followers would make for the 10th most populous country in the world, in front of Japan, trailing Russia.

Објава коју дели Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) дана 16. Јул 2018. у 11:34 PDT

Buuuut… the answer to who has the most followers on Instagram will likely change in the near future. This summer, Cristiano Ronaldo changed clubs in a deal worth $130 millions, transferring to Juventus, an Italian club with the largest fanbase in Italy. So he is going to get a sea of new fans, Italian and other. This is somewhat proven by the fact that his announcement photo from July 16th has already become the fourth most-liked photo on Instagram with 11.9m likes.

Објава коју дели Instagram (@instagram) дана 12. Јул 2018. у 11:24 PDT

Although, of course, the most Instagram followers has the social network itself. The Instagram official profile shares the work of people from all of its corners and the 5,355 picks it made so far are more than astonishing, deservedly earning it 243 million followers.

Who Has the Most Followers on Instagram ｜Actors

Both Ariana Grande and Selena Gomez are both actresses and singers, so the top three of actors is rounded up by the former WWE star turned actor Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson who has 110 million followers. Ranking him eight all-around.

Some other people who have dwelled into acting are also in the Instagram’s top but are not primarily recognized for their dramatic chops