The Week’s Funniest GIFs 7-19-18
It’s another round (and ’round and ’round) of the funniest GIFs we were able to scrounge up from the internet depths this week. Are some of them old? Most likely. But just like a GIF itself, that tends to be the way of the interwebs. Something hilarious appears, comes to an end, and then resurfaces to make you laugh all over again. Plus, if you hadn’t seen it before, it’s still new to you.
Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram. Again, if you haven’t been already, you’re in for a treat that a bunch of people already know about.
Funniest GIFs 7-19-18
1/12
Stoned Eyes
They were clearly going for accuracy.
2/12
Sliding Gore
That's not what it means to "strike a pose," but it works.
3/12
Dick The Landing
That's not even the expression, but it works, too.
4/12
Treadkill
I really wanna see that selfie now.
5/12
Corgi Lift
What do you expect? The elevator was broken.
6/12
Buns Of Steel
Or are those slides made of aluminum? Either way, look at her go!
7/12
Holey Cat!
Must be part mouse.
8/12
Admitt It, You Suck
Not like he had the biggest glove we've ever seen to work with or anything.
9/12
Water'm I Doing Wrong?
Sure is a lot of work to get a drink from a fountain these days.
10/12
You Wanna Tangle?!
"Alright, pony up my tail."
11/12
Caught Red-Pawed
I knew we'd CATch the underwear thief sooner or later.
12/12
Umbrilliant
"When it rains, it pours" is now a positive expression.