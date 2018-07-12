The Week’s Funniest GIFs 7-12-18
Since a batch of the funniest GIFs around the internet are already pretty darn hilarious in and of themselves, captioning can be quite the task. That’s why we’ve decided to forego a clever intro this time around to save our best material for that. Besides, how many times can you read us rambling around in a circle about how they get funnier each time you view them and will never stop? You get it, we get it. Now let’s get (to) it.
Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram or regret it the rest of your days.
Funniest GIFs 7-12-18
1/12
Good Slow Dance Partners Are Hard To Find
Looks like someone could use a scooter tutor.
2/12
You Snaked My Box
Seriously, cats hate when you do that.
3/12
Dead Head
Not to be confused with a Grateful Dead fanatic.
4/12
Board To Death
But in all seriousness, RIP.
5/12
Tailwhip
We didn't think that was possible outside of a BMX bike, butt here we are.
6/12
Stellar Propellers
In other words, nice helicopter fan.
7/12
Ostrich Will Do You Good
You don't want to cramp up, after all, and bananas are hard to get your hands on these days.
8/12
He Must Be Swiss
Those are some killer moves.
9/12
Fitness Models
We've always wondered why they call themselves that.
10/12
Puppy Love
He was fittin' to be smitten from the gettin'.
11/12
Rushin' Nesting Dolls
If you're in a hurry, they're not as much fun.
12/12
Moonbalk
That'll cost you a smooth ending to your roundup.