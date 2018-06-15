This Week’s 20 Funniest Tweets 6-15-18

Apparently being an adult means googling phone numbers that call you rather than answering them. — Tim Bolton (@timbolton1) June 3, 2018

GOD: Hang a huge ball of fire in the sky, as the source of all light and life on Earth.

ANGEL: That’s beautiful.

GOD: If the humans stay in the light too long, it will burn the shit out of them

ANGEL: Uh…

GOD: And give them cancer.

ANGEL: wtf. — Ray (@SirEviscerate) June 15, 2018

Mother: can you please fix my computer Me: *leans back in chair* well… well … well … if it isn’t Miss ‘Get Off That Computer’ Years 1994 to 2006 — Cheish (@TheCheish) June 13, 2018

“ 1 bdrm New York City apartment located next to the water $2,600” https://t.co/qamTZ9EfXM — Papi Ace (@_PapiAce) June 11, 2018

My siblings had a fight once and it went like this

Tyler: “Anything that comes out of your mouth is stupid!”

Sam: “Tyler.” To this day I still laugh out loud in inappropriate settings because I randomly think of it. — Natalie Ray (@_natalieray) March 29, 2018

Picked up a hitchhiker last night. He said thanks how do you know I’m not a serial killer? I replied the chances of two serial killer’s being in the same car are astronomical. — Gonzotrucker (@gonzotrucker) June 7, 2018

Daycare is so expensive I’ve done the math . . There’s a tipping point after your 3rd kid where it’s cheaper to just pay an Uber driver to circle the block all day w your kids in the backseat. — buttweight their s’more (@davenewworld_) June 10, 2018

“And what do you do?”

“I play in a band”

“What’s the band called? Have I heard of it?”

“It’s called blink-182.”

“OH!! LIKE IN THAT CHAINSMOKERS SONG!” — snddoɥ ʞɹɐɯ (@markhoppus) June 11, 2018

shout out to my mom. im sorry i rolled my eyes when u were confused by pop culture. i get it now. i have no idea who the fuck bebe rexha or lil tay is. i never really found out about the laurel vs yanny thing. im confused and strangely angry and i wanna have a sit. — i cant drive 2007 (@prophethusband) May 21, 2018

Scientists were so preoccupied with whether or not they could, they didn’t stop to think if they should. pic.twitter.com/vb3fAZgzmt — yeah ok (@poutinesmoothie) June 13, 2018

If I was in the movie Jaws I would simply stay out of the water, rendering the shark’s fury useless. — chris (@garflyf) June 2, 2018

my ex boyfriend called me a house cat. he said, “you nap a lot, you disappear for a few hours & nobody knows wtf you do, you come back around and ask for attention then you push people away and nap again” the accuracy though — skye amber (@_skyeamber) June 10, 2018

People make the Biff/Trump comparison a lot, but I think people are overlooking the Francis from “Pee Wee’s Big Adventure”/Trump resemblance pic.twitter.com/3pvzS3BXqG — Elle Oh Hell (@ElleOhHell) June 12, 2018

Gas is like $40/full tank Carrots are like $1/pound Ya boi is getting a horse. — Fook. (@fookmusic) June 10, 2018

her: I hear you’re a painter

me: yes, landscapes mostly

her: anything I might’ve seen?

me (pointing out window): you see that purple tree out there? — HughGoesThere (@HughGoesThere) June 14, 2018

I forced a bot to watch over 1,000 hours of Olive Garden commercials and then asked it to write an Olive Garden commercial of its own. Here is the first page. pic.twitter.com/CKiDQTmLeH — Keaton Patti (@KeatonPatti) June 13, 2018

Lost my job at the history museum for telling people “all this shit is fake” and “there’s no such place as Egypt” — (@yerpalmildsauce) June 11, 2018

YOU (dumb, doesn’t understand technology): It’s pronounced “gif” because the g stands for graphics ME (brilliant, tech genius): The creator says it’s pronounced “jif”, look it up on joogle — Terry F (@daemonic3) June 14, 2018

stand up comedian: here is a very developed observation that’s funny and will help inspire thought internet comedian: lmao waluigi dumb thicc — Kal (@captainkalvis) May 30, 2018